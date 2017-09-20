Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Step Out in Coordinating Kicks

First Porky Basquiat and now matching kicks. It's safe to say things are getting serious between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The couple, who reportedly adopted the Game of Thrones star's tiny husky puppy together, headed out in New York City's SoHo district rocking coordinating white K-Swiss sneakers. Turner opted for the brand's white Women's Classic VN shoes to pair with her white Notorious B.I.G. emblazoned graphic top and pinstriped pants, and her singer beau sported a similar pair of shoes—the Court Frasco—with his off-white graphic tee and distressed jeans.

While they usually have their pup in tow, Turner and Jonas left the little guy behind this go round, and held hands as they strolled down a sidewalk. The actress not only coordinated with Jonas, but showed support for him as she continued to rock the shoes into the night. Jonas is currently K.Swiss's brand ambassador and will be releasing a self-designed shoe in 2018.

Something tells us Turner will be rocking a pair.