How Does Joe Jonas Get His Sexy Abs? With this Unconventional Workout

We know that working with a punching bag can be a great all-around workout, but is it equally effective when you become the punching bag? Joe Jonas seems to think so.

The 26-year-old lead singer of DNCE showed off his latest workout regimen on Instagram yesterday, and it involved taking blows to the abs from boxing champion Ava Knight. The "Cake by the Ocean" singer, wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and Nike sneakers, had his hands on his head as Knight punched him. She wasn't hitting at full force, but you can still see Jonas grimacing a bit at each impact—ow, much?

In the caption, Jonas poked fun at the unconventional training tactic: "Light work nothing like a 5 time fly-weight champ giving you some love taps."

Light work 😑 nothing like a 5 time fly-weight champ giving you some love taps @avaknightboxing A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Jonas is definitely giving new meaning to the phrase "no pain, no gain," and his efforts seem to be paying off. While he hasn't posted the shirtless pic we've all been patiently waiting for, Jonas has shared a few muscle-y Instagram pics for us to enjoy, including one that showed off those chiseled arms during his Summerfest performance.

Summerfests view was better from the back 😜 A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jun 30, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

It's a great view, but we'd love to see some abs by the ocean in the near future, too.