Joe Jonas Flaunts Insane Abs in Guess's Spring 2017 Underwear Campaign

Courtesy of Guess
Isabel Jones
Jan 11, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

It may be cold outside, but Guess’s spring campaigns are turning the heat waaaaay up this season.

DNCE’s Joe Jonas and model Charlotte McKinney star in the brand’s steamy 2017 underwear campaign, while Hailey Baldwin and Stefano Sala helm the campaign for the new Guess Originals 1981 anniversary capsule collection.

Jonas’s latest gig promotes the brand’s “Hero” underwear line, set to debut in February. After a cursory glance at the campaign images, we’re frankly sold on the new collection—we’ve never seen the middle Jo-Bro’s bare his chiseled bod quite like this (though DNCE's "Body Music" video comes close). Maybe it should be his New Year’s resolution to say yes to more public ab-baring? (Please?)

Though a tad less risqué, Baldwin and Sala’s images are also as sexy as can be—they make one good-looking pair! Baldwin appears to play a lingerie-clad mechanic to Sala’s brooding James Dean-type bad boy.

VIDEO: Gucci Gift Giving 2016 Campaign Film

 

Scroll down to see highlights from Guess's racy new images

1 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Joe Jonas – Guess Underwear

2 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Joe Jonas

3 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Charlotte McKinney

4 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Joe Jonas

5 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Joe Jonas and Charlotte Mckinney

6 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Hailey Baldwin – Guess Originals

7 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Hailey Baldwin and Stefano Sala

8 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Hailey Baldwin and Stefano Sala

9 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Stefano Sala

10 of 10 Courtesy of Guess

Hailey Baldwin

