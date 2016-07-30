Get a Look at Joe Jonas's Chiseled Abs in This Shirtless Post-Show Selfie

If you needed a reason to go see DNCE in concert, Joe Jonas is giving you six great ones. The frontman of the band took to Instagram yesterday to share a post-show selfie with his bandmates, and we have to admit that his sculpted six-pack is the star of the photo.

Jonas is currently on tour with his band DNCE, known for its hit single "Cake by the Ocean," and the group had a show at the Celeste Center in Columbus, Ohio, last night. They worked up a sweat while performing—after the show, Jonas stripped off his shirt and posed for a slightly sweaty mirror selfie. The pic showcases his amazing abs and chiseled chest, which he's been working hard to maintain, judging by his recent workout Instagrams. Jonas captioned the image with "OH-IO!!!! POST SHOW VIBIN," and the picture itself has text overlay that says "Thank you Columbus." No, Joe Jonas, thank YOU.

OH-IO!!!! POST SHOW VIBIN. A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 29, 2016 at 4:55pm PDT

While he makes having a six-pack look easy, Jonas works hard to stay in shape. He's been posting lots of social media images of himself working out lately; he seems to favor boxing as his workout of choice. Whatever he's doing, he should definitely keep it up.

Rollin around with @cungle185 is always an honor. 👊🏽 A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 28, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

Sparring with coach today 👊🏽 A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 24, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT

