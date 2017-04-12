The Secret to Joe Jonas’s Abs? Sibling Rivalry at the Gym

Joe Jonas has managed to do what so many people haven’t been able to do: transition seamlessly from teen bopper to credible adult artist. Joshington Hosts caught up with the DNCE frontman to talk about THAT body, Hippos, fashion fails, hanging around with Brits (cough, cough: Sophie Turner), and the probability of a Jonas Brothers reunion.

InStyle U.K.: You’re in the new Guess campaign—and everyone is talking about your body. How do you keep in shape?

Joe: I try to train quite a bit and I really do enjoy it—I would say for me boxing is something that I have fallen in love with. It’s always been a good workout for me and a good stress reliever. I think it’s key when you’re traveling especially with a busy schedule.

Guess

InStyle U.K.: Do you ever work out with your brother, Nick? Talk us through it ...

Joe: Yeah, quite a bit. We're actually going to go work out together in an hour or two. Sometimes we get competitive—I think it's good. I mean, we're both so different in terms of our shape. Nick’s got pretty big broad shoulders and big arms and I like to keep it smaller. I think when we’re lifting we’ve learned to not try to rep. We are good workout buddies!

👊🏽 put me in coach 👊🏽 @avaknightboxing 📸 @dennisleupold A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

InStyle U.K.: Would you ever go back to The Jonas Brothers?

Joe: I never really know exactly what the future entails with my brothers and me. Part of me thinks it could be pretty cool if we tried something on the side but I think all of us are so supportive of each other’s careers and we’re really glad that we are able to have that focus and work hard on that.

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

InStyle U.K.: What items in your wardrobe sum up the 'Joe Jonas look?'

Joe: I always like a good bomber jacket, a good pair of boots, I’d say some good sunglasses as well, and I’ll go with vintage T-shirts.

InStyle U.K.: How has your style evolved since the Jonas Brother days?

Joe: My style has evolved quite a bit. You definitely look back a few years ago and laugh at the outfits that you might have worn that you thought were really great. I wore a really oversized suit to the Kids’ Choice Awards—maybe I was trying to be a little more mature! With DNCE now it’s really fun to be able to be more adventurous and crazy with our wardrobe—and it gives us the freedom to do so. That’s one of the things that will always be "us," that we can always be wacky, nuts, and a little bit more wild.

Matt Baron/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

InStyle U.K.: Would you ever do like matchy-matchy couple dressing? A Britney and Justin in the double denim, perhaps?

Joe: Maybe one day. If I had a little money backing from somebody—but I might leave that to Britney and Justin.

ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

InStyle U.K.: What's the most embarrassing thing in your wardrobe?

Joe: I keep a lot of clothes. I’m really bad at throwing them out or getting new ones, so it’s a lot of stuff that I don’t even wear anymore that just sitting in my closet. A lot of gifts and stuff and even fancy shirts. I just keep them as a nice memory. There’s way too much stuff—I can’t even find the stuff that I usually use—it’s lost in clutter. I am definitely a bit of a hoarder—I hold on to a little bit too much.

InStyle U.K.: Is there a trend you regret trying?

Joe: Crutch pants. That just never seems very cool at all!

InStyle U.K.: Which designer are you obsessed with right now?

Joe: I love Kim Jones (creative director of Louis Vuitton men's) and I’m a huge fan of his work and what he just did with Supreme—I think it’s smart, creative and different for the brand. I’d definitely say he’s my favorite right now.

Republic

InStyle U.K.: What’s the nichest thing a fan has ever gifted you?

Joe: A fan once actually got us a wildlife reserve with a hippo and that was pretty awesome. They named a hippo after me and my brothers in a wildlife reserve—I haven’t heard about him in a while but I’m sure he’s doing well.

Republic

InStyle U.K.: Which artist are you inspired by at the moment?

Joe: I would say I’m always impressed with Lady Gaga, she is constantly creating and recreating her style and music, she does things that she wants to do for herself, which is always a really good feeling. She’ll go and do a jazz song if she wants and then have another great pop album.

Joe Jonas's latest single with DNCE featuring Nicki Minaj, "Kissing Strangers" is released this Friday.