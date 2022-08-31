Jodie Turner-Smith Wore Every Trend at Once at the Venice Film Festival

Balletcore, latex opera gloves, lace-up slay the house down boots.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on August 31, 2022 @ 12:42PM
Jodie Turner-Smith Venice International Film Festival
Photo: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

While it may seem intimidating to toss on every single trend that has managed to make headlines over the summer, Jodie Turner-Smith proved that when you leave the mashup to Gucci, things turn out just fine. During an appearance at the Venice International Film Festival, she wore head-to-toe Gucci to promote her new film, White Noise, and in the process, gave us everything from BDSM-tinged balletcore to latex gloves and statement jewelry.

Turner-Smith's sheer, pink lingerie-inspired dress blended ultra-feminine details like lace and a floaty, airy hem along with super-sexy touches like delicate pearl closures and barely there spaghetti straps. She tamped down the femininity with a pair of lace-up, thigh-high white boots with sky-high heels and somewhat off-kilter latex gloves in a soft robin's egg blue. The whole look came down the runway at Gucci's Resort 2023 show earlier this year, though Turner-Smith swapped out the necklace that the model wore for a spotlight-stealing diamond choker and added a pair of retro-futuristic embellished sunglasses.

White Noise is based on the 1985 book by novelist Don DeLillo and in the past, has been a work that's described as "impossible" to adapt to the big screen. The film opened the Venice Film Festival this year and will head to the New York Film Festival next. Noah Baumbach is directing the film, which also stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.

The Venice Film Festival runs through September 10 and is the longest-running film festival, having started in 1932. Every year, stars arrive on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon, offering up the festival's signature boat arrivals before heading into the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

