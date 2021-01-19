Jodie Turner-Smith Found a Winter Coat That's Both Ridiculously Warm and Cute as Hell
We need one, ASAP.
For years, we've struggled with the same ol' fashion dilemma: Finding a winter coat that's warm enough to withstand the wind and all the elements, while also making sure it shows off our specific sense of style.
Thankfully, 2021 has been the year of incredibly cute puffers. Not only are there tons of super warm, color-blocked options out there, but Gucci's collaboration with The North Face provided us with a wide selection of eye-catching floral prints — and even actress Jodie Turner-Smith is a fan.
Stepping out in New York City, the actress showed off a pretty teal puffer that featured pink, purple, and yellow flowers. It was a far cry from the simple, solid black option we (and Jennifer Aniston!) have been wearing for years, and when styled with a coordinated teal hat, the piece seemed even more fashion-forward. While the rest of Turner-Smith's outfit was fairly casual, consisting of a crop top, jeans, and combat boots, this piece really amped things up. She also really leaned into the matchy-matchy trend, choosing to match her pink mask to her socks, which were a similar shade to one of the flowers on her coat.
Of course, to copy Turner's look, you'll need to sacrifice a decent portion of your paycheck. Some puffers from Gucci x The North Face ring in at $3,500 — although, there are plenty of reasons to convince yourself it's well worth the money.
Other fashionable stars such as Jennifer Lopez have also been spotted in similar coats from the collaboration, and we have a feeling these babies will sell out fast once they become available online on Jan. 21 (right now, they're only being sold at certain locations). Plus, both North Face and Gucci have been fashion staples for decades, so if you do have the funds, a practical, cozy, cute everyday puffer (which was also made with sustainability in mind, using Gucci's Econyl material!) isn't a bad investment.