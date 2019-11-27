Find Out How to Re-Create Jodie Comer's '60s-Inspired Hair 

Image zoom Courtesy

There's no question that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has great hair.

Whether it's styled in soft beach waves, a messy up-do, or naturally air-dried, the Liverpudlian actress has given us constant hair inspiration, since taking our screens by storm as the sarcastic assassin we love to fear. But there's one recent look she wore that has stood out from the rest: this '60s-inspired lob.

Hairstylist Harry Josh, who has worked with everyone from Ellen Pompeo to Cindy Crawford, created the style for the star in our December issue. And now, he's sharing how you can re-create the look.

"It was my first time working with Jodie, and I wanted to do something special because I am a huge fan," he exclusively tells InStyle. "Her big eyes give me a Sharon Tate vibe, so there was a ’60s feel [to this look]."

The stylist started off by giving Comer a center part, then used Serge Normant's Dream Big Mousse throughout the hair. Afterwards, he blow-dried the actress' hair, using Dream Big Spray at the roots and crown of the head to give the hair extra lift. Then it was time to use his signature tools to complete the look.

Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel 1-Inch Curling Iron

Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel 1-Inch Curling Iron

"With my curling iron, I tucked the ends under and wrapped them around her face," he shares.

Makeup & Wave Setting Clips

Makeup & Wave Setting Clips

"I immediately brushed it all out and put my wave clips into her warm hair, which kept the curl flat and the shape round without being puffy."

Then, voila! The perfect retro-inspired 'do.

For more stories like this, pick up the December issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Nov. 22.