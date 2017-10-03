whitelogo
Joanne Froggatt
Celebrity
Britain's Biggest Stars Stunned at the 2017 BFI Luminous Gala
Oct 03, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Awards & Events
Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams Are Pretty in Pink at BAFTA Tea Party
Sep 18, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
TV Shows
Downton Abbey
Comes to a Close with New Romances, New Babies, New Ventures, and Old Acquaintances
Mar 07, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Most Recent
Oscars
Eddie Redmayne Says Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar Year Is "Well Deserved"
Feb 27, 2016 @ 9:30 am
TV Shows
Downton Abbey
Season 6, Episode 6 Recap: Downton's First Public Open Day, Mary's Big First Smooch
Feb 08, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Reviews & Coverage
Downton Abbey
Recap: A Hot New Gentleman
Jan 25, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Videos
Joanne Froggatt's
Downton Abbey
Contract Requires Her to Stay Pale
Jan 21, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
Downton Abbey Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: A Return, a Romance, and a Wedding!
Jan 18, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Videos
Joanne Froggatt on
Downton Abbey
's Final Day: "Everybody Just Started Crying"
Jan 12, 2016 @ 8:30 am
TV Shows
Downton Abbey
Recap: Weddings, Babies, and Prize-Winning Pigs
Jan 11, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Emmys
See Every Single Shade of Pink on the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet
Sep 20, 2015 @ 11:00 pm
Emmys
Emmys 2015:
Downton Abbey
's Joanne Froggatt to Wear a "Summery" J. Mendel Dress
Sep 20, 2015 @ 5:45 pm
Sports
Wimbledon Serves Up Star Power in the Stands Thanks to These Celebs
Jul 07, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
This DIY Video Will Have You Rocking a Crown Braid in 4 Minutes Flat
May 28, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
