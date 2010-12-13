Joanna Garcia's Wedding Wardrobe

You’ve seen the gown, now get an exclusive look at the rest of Joanna Garcia's fashionable weekend.
The Bridesmaids' Luncheon The Outfit: A Rafael Cennamo dress and Chanel purse
"This kicked off the wedding festivities. I wanted to be classy and elegant but simple for a gathering with my girls,” Garcia told InStyle exclusively.
Anthony Vazquez Photography Inc.
The Rehearsal Dinner
The Outfit: An Oday Shakar dress and XIV Karat earrings.
"Our rehearsal dinner was a lawn party overlooking the ocean on the most beautiful night in Palm Beach. I'll never forget the look on Nick's face when he saw me in this dress,” the bride said. “It was sparkly, sexy and screamed ‘celebration!’”
Anthony Vazquez Photography Inc.
The Reception
The Outfit: A Melissa Sweet dress and Jimmy Choo heels
“I boogied the night away in my disco heels and flirty dancefloor-friendly party dress," Garcia said of her pretty flared design.
Anthony Vazquez Photography Inc.
The Sunday Brunch
The Outfit: A Burberry Prorsum skirt and Robbi amp Nikki blouse
“Ah, the morning after! For the brunch I wanted to wear a chic skirt and crisp white blouse to match the cool morning ocean breeze,” said Garcia. “Even though Nick and I were bleary-eyed, we were already reminiscing with guests about our wedding night."
What did she wear to the ceremony? Click here to find out!
Anthony Vazquez Photography Inc.
