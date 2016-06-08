Remembering Joan Rivers on Her 83rd Birthday with 9 Vintage Photos of the Comedienne 

Harry Langdon/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jun 08, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Today, the legendary comedienne Joan Rivers would have been 83-years-old. The one-of-a-kind comedienne who passed away on Sept. 4, 2014 due to complications from throat surgery, was one of the first funny front women in her field. She started her career in the early 1960s and worked alongside comedic legends like Rodney Dangerfield, Sammy Davis Jr., and Don Rickles. With successes across many platforms, Rivers went on to earn a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for the popular The Joan Rivers Show.

From 2010 to 2014, Rivers hosted the hit E! Network TV series, Fashion Police. On the program, she used her comedic prowess to praise and poke fun at Hollywood celebrities and their fashion choices. Despite River’s unfortunate passing, the E! show lives on with her daughter, Melissa Rivers, as replacement host.

In honor of Rivers’s birthday and incredible career, we’ve rounded up the best vintage snapshots of the star from her many years in show business. See in photos below.

1 of 8 CBS Photo Archive/Getty

In 1966

Holding a puzzled expression, Rivers was clearly putting on a show while visiting The Ed Sullivan Show. 

2 of 8 Getty Images/Getty

In 1969

With a medium-length pixie cut and bold, black lashes, the star's beauty routine was on-point as she hosted the TV program, That Show.

3 of 8 CBS Photo Archive/Getty

In 1970

The birthday girl struck an inquiring pose while acting on set of the television comedy and variety program, The Carol Burnett Show.

4 of 8 Mary Frampton/Los Angeles Times/Getty

In 1977

While acting as director, Rivers appropriately donned a shirt that read "Director Person" for a photo that ran in the Los Angeles Times.

5 of 8 Ron Galella/WireImage

In 1980

Clad in a feathered boa, Rivers eyed the camera during the "Best of Vegas" Awards in Las Vegas.

6 of 8 Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In 1986

Nothing beats an interview with Rivers and actress Betty White. We can only imagine the hilarity happening in this photo during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson with Rivers as guest host. 

 

7 of 8 Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In 1986

With a red feather boa strewn across her lap, Rivers chatted with Carson during a taping of his show, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

8 of 8 Harry Langdon/Getty

In 1987

While posing for a portrait, Rivers wore glasses and rocked red nails for a photo shoot in Los Angeles, Calif.

