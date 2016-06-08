Remembering Joan Rivers on Her 83rd Birthday with 9 Vintage Photos of the Comedienne 

Today, the legendary comedienne Joan Rivers would have been 83-years-old. The one-of-a-kind comedienne who passed away on Sept. 4, 2014 due to complications from throat surgery, was one of the first funny front women in her field. She started her career in the early 1960s and worked alongside comedic legends like Rodney Dangerfield, Sammy Davis Jr., and Don Rickles. With successes across many platforms, Rivers went on to earn a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for the popular The Joan Rivers Show.

From 2010 to 2014, Rivers hosted the hit E! Network TV series, Fashion Police. On the program, she used her comedic prowess to praise and poke fun at Hollywood celebrities and their fashion choices. Despite River’s unfortunate passing, the E! show lives on with her daughter, Melissa Rivers, as replacement host.

In honor of Rivers’s birthday and incredible career, we’ve rounded up the best vintage snapshots of the star from her many years in show business. See in photos below.