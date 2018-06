Joan Rivers' untimely death at age 81 has had Hollywood honoring the iconic comedian. Since her beginnings as a young comic, Joan Rivers was the ultimate iconoclast, whether joking about plastic surgery or stealing the spotlight on the red carpet with Fashion Police. Learn more about how Joan Rivers' daughter Melissa is continuing her stylish legacy. Plus: Click through Joan Rivers' jewelry and clothes that she wore best on the red carpet.

Joan Rivers' untimely death at age 81 has had Hollywood honoring the iconic comedian. Since her beginnings as a young comic, Joan Rivers was the ultimate iconoclast, whether joking about plastic surgery or stealing the spotlight on the red carpet with Fashion Police. Learn more about how Joan Rivers' daughter Melissa is continuing her stylish legacy. Plus: Click through Joan Rivers' jewelry and clothes that she wore best on the red carpet.