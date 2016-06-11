J.K. Rowling Shuts Down Hermione Critics on Twitter

J.K. Rowling is no stranger to speaking her mind on Twitter. The author took to the platform yesterday to shut down social media haters who criticized the casting choice for Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Though not set to open to the public until the end of July, the play previewed in London this past Tuesday ahead of its official debut, giving lucky theater-goers their first glimpse.

While most of the buzz surrounding the play has been eager anticipation, not everyone has been reacting positively. Ever since news broke that the part of Hermione would be played by award-winning actress Noma Dumazweni, there has been an onslaught of naysayers having a difficult time grappling with the idea of the character being black. Rowling has been rightfully dismissive of the backlash. The Harry Potter creator already tweeted her approval of the casting decision last December, restating the canon, "brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione." Yesterday she continued to defend the decision, writing, "We found the best actress and she's black. Bye bye now."

We found the best actress and she's black. Bye bye, now. https://t.co/1fGmP5znHP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 10, 2016

RELATED: See Harry Potter's Transformation Through the Years

The two-part play's storyline picks up 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts in Deathly Hallows and while additional details remain scarce, one thing is for certain: Rowling is more than happy with the cast and she's not interested in anyone's unwarranted whining.