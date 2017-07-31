Happy Birthday, J.K. Rowling! Get Inspired by Her Most Empowering Quotes

Hogwarts’s Great Hall is surely all done up today, as it’s J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter’s birthday! The British author turns 52 years old today, and we’re celebrating with words of wisdom from one of the world’s most beloved authors.

Rowling was a financially struggling single mother in Edinburgh, Scotland, until the publication of her magical series, Harry Potter, turned her into the world’s first billionaire novelist. But the writer is the first to say that her success wasn’t easily won: She has shared many of her rejection letters with other aspiring authors, reminding us of the power of perseverance.

VIDEO: J.K. Rowling Handwrote an Entire Book on a Party Dress

This isn’t the only way the wildly successful author has helped her fans: Rowling is involved in many charities, and has championed suicide prevention on Twitter by personally reaching out to those who ask for her support.

Luckily for HP fans, this star isn’t done with the Harry Potter universe just yet: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comes to New York in April 2018, and the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will hit theaters in Nov. 2018.

So raise your butterbeer and join us in taking a look at her most magical lines. Happy birthday, J.K. Rowling!