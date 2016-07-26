Jinger Duggar Is Engaged to Jeremy Vuolo — See Her Ring

Wedding bells are ringing for the Duggar family once more!

Former 19 Kids & Counting star Jinger Duggar is engaged to marry Jeremy Vuolo just one month after officially entering into a courtship with the former professional soccer player.

"So excited to share this news that we are now engaged," the couple told People. "From both of us, thank you all for the countless well-wishes we've received during the courtship."



While this relationship is rather new — though the two originally met in May 2015 thanks to the Seewalds, Jinger's older sister Jessa and brother-in-law Ben — they're ready to tie the knot.

"We are so excited to take this next step in spending our lives together," they added. "We are so grateful for how the Lord has brought us together. It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited about serving Christ together in the coming days."

Jinger and Jeremy also released a video on TLC's website telling the world their big news.

"It's hard to put into words how I feel," Jeremy said. "I'm really just over the moon; I couldn't be happier. I'm so grateful to God for giving me such an incredible woman and she said 'yes.'"

Audiences will get to see more of this duo's love story unfold on the new season of Counting On later this summer but, for now, Jinger is counting her blessings.

"I can't believe I'm engaged to the man of my dreams, the man that I've asked God for," she said. "God is so kind and I just cannot believe it. We're engaged!"

Counting On returns to TLC on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET beginning August 23.