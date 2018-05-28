whitelogo
Jimmy Fallon
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Home
Celebrity
Jimmy Fallon
Videos
How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend
May 28, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez's Choral Request for an Engagement Ring
May 11, 2018 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Tiffany Haddish Acts Out Her Dream Date with Brad Pitt, and It Doesn't End Well
Apr 07, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Watch the 13 Funniest Times Ellen DeGeneres Pranked Her Guests
Apr 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Far Along She Is Into Her Pregnancy
Jan 31, 2018 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Jimmy Fallon Posted This Romantic Photo to Honor His Wife in the Best Way
Dec 22, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Anna Kendrick's Impression of Kristen Stewart Is So Spot-On
Dec 19, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Adam Levine Tricked These Subway Riders with an Undercover Performance
Nov 22, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Miley Cyrus Sends Jimmy Fallon Her Condolences After His Mother’s Passing
Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Tonight Show
Tapings Canceled This Week After Jimmy Fallon's Mother Dies
Nov 05, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Jimmy Fallon's Mother Gloria Passed Away at 68
Nov 05, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday’s Episode of
The Tonight Show
Due to a Private Family Matter
Nov 03, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Jimmy Fallon's New Ben & Jerry's Flavor Is Jessica Alba-Approved
Nov 02, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Millie Bobby Brown Recaps
Stranger Things
Season 1 with an Epic Rap
Nov 01, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Jimmy Fallon Helps Satisfy Jessica Alba's Pregnancy Cravings
Oct 26, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
It's Official: Justin Timberlake Is Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Oct 22, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Blake Lively Calls Daughter "Baby Viking," Cracks Us Up
Oct 14, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
See Miley Cyrus Do the Splits; Win Lip Sync Battle
Oct 07, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Dave Franco Jokes that Alison Brie Was His “Only Option” for Marriage
Sep 22, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Watch Demi Lovato Perfectly Lip Sync Taylor Swift’s New Song
Sep 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Justin Timberlake's Birthday Message for Jimmy Fallon Is Hilarious
Sep 19, 2017 @ 9:45 pm
Videos
Birthday Boy Jimmy Fallon's Funniest
Tonight Show
Clips
Sep 19, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Jennifer Lawrence Has a Dangerous New Hobby
Sep 13, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
