Who Is Jim Carrey's New Girlfriend, Ginger Gonzaga?

Jim Carrey was not a first-time nominee at this year's Golden Globes awards, but his red carpet appearances over the weekend with actress Ginger Gonzaga were certainly a first. And now, the two actors and Kidding co-stars have just confirmed they are dating, according to Us Weekly.

Their official red carpet debut happened at the Showtime Golden Globe nominees celebration on Saturday, and they again hit the carpet for Sunday's big show. But who is exactly is Carrey's new girlfriend, and how long have they been exclusive?

For starters, Carrey, 56, met Gonzaga, 34, prior to sharing the screen with her in Showtime's Kidding. Gonzaga also starred in I’m Dying Up Here, the Showtime series Carrey executive-produced, according to People, as well as Grace and Frankie, Togetherness and Legit. For her role as Vivian in Kidding, Gonzaga dates Carrey's Jeff, so that might have something to do with the pair sparking some chemistry off-screen as well.

Throughout the Golden Globes weekend, Gonzaga shared videos in support of Carrey, whose performance in Kidding led to a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category.

Later, she shared a photo of herself and Carrey on Instagram with the caption, "Most partial to this talented nominee."

And on the evening of the awards ceremony, she shared several photos of herself at Carrey's side. "Thanks to @goldenglobes for a lovely smile-filled evening," she wrote.

Gonzaga is the first relationship The Truman Show actor has gone public with since his on-and-off-again girlfriend Cathriona White died from a drug overdose in 2015, according to Us Weekly. Carrey was previously married to both Melissa Womer and his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly; he also dated Jenny McCarthy from 2010 to 2015, the publication reported.

According to Entertainment Tonight, in November Carrey spoke about his personal life to Radio Times, noting: "You could describe my home life as an isolated life. I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it."

It would seem, however, that he may have found a partner to share his time with in Gonzaga.