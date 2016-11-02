whitelogo
whitelogo
Jim Carrey
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jim Carrey
Halloween
Adele Completely Slays Halloween with Incredible
The Mask
Costume
Nov 02, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Benedict Cumberbatch Is the New Grinch
Apr 14, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Kate Hudson, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and More to Present at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards
Jan 05, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
See Jim Carrey and Hugh Jackman Give Their Best Impersonations of Each Other
Aug 21, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!