Jillian Michaels Lists Malibu Beach Home for $9.75 Million—See Inside the Swanky Pad

Jillian Michaels just listed her grand estate on Malibu Beach for $9.75 million reports Zillow, and it redefines swanky, luxury living.

With three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and incredible finishings, the modern Las Flores Beach home looks out over the Pacific Ocean for scenic, tranquil views. Inside, interested buyers can expect spacious living and dining rooms, a huge deck with fire pits, and an office with a view. Clearly, living like The Biggest Loser star is a total win.

To see this fine piece of real estate for yourself, scroll through the photos below.