Jillian Michaels Lists Malibu Beach Home for $9.75 Million—See Inside the Swanky Pad

Jillian Michaels just listed her grand estate on Malibu Beach for $9.75 million reports Zillow, and it redefines swanky, luxury living.

With three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and incredible finishings, the modern Las Flores Beach home looks out over the Pacific Ocean for scenic, tranquil views. Inside, interested buyers can expect spacious living and dining rooms, a huge deck with fire pits, and an office with a view. Clearly, living like The Biggest Loser star is a total win.

To see this fine piece of real estate for yourself, scroll through the photos below.

1 of 11

The Main Floor

This grand space features massive pillars and expansive windows for a modern sitting room to host guests or quietly curl up next to the fireplace.

2 of 11

The Living Room

By the giant size of this room, Michaels could easily have moved some furniture and held a workout class. And, if we had to guess, we'd say she probably did.

3 of 11

The Foyer

Michaels for sure greeted guests in style with this grand entrance.

4 of 11

The Dining Room

Dinner with a view, literally.

5 of 11

The Beach

This ocean view is, simply put, incredible.

6 of 11

The Study

The office has an airy, open feel for a relaxed work space.

7 of 11

The Spa Area

Those looking to live in the home can even primp and prep like Michaels in this grand bathroom.

8 of 11

The Master Bath

Everything about this home is gigantic, including the shower and soaking tub. 

9 of 11

The Fire Pit Area

With fire pits and plenty of room for seating, this is the ultimate entertaining space.

10 of 11

The Deck

Another look at the insanely gorgeous fire pit area just for kicks.

11 of 11

The Master Bedroom

How about waking up to that ocean view? We'll take it! 

