Remembering John F. Kennedy on His 100th Birthday—See His and Jackie Kennedy's Most In-Love Moments

Today we're remembering John F. Kennedy on a milestone birthday. The 35th President of the United States would have turned 100 years old.

Commonly referred to by his initials, JFK, Kennedy is remembered for having launched the Peace Corps, The Apollo program, also known as Project Apollo (which later led to the moon landings), among other accomplishments. During his time in the White House, Kennedy served as the second-youngest U.S. president, before his untimely death in 1963.

In remembrance of Kennedy and in honor of his birthday, we're taking a look back at his and wife Jackie Kennedy's cutest couple moments. See the elegant pair's most in-love photos for yourself.