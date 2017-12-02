whitelogo
whitelogo
Jessie J
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jessie J
Celebrity
11 Trends Inspired by Britney Spears
Dec 02, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Video Music Awards
All the MTV VMAs After-Party Moments You Don't Want to Miss
Aug 28, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Makeup
Bang, Bang: Jessie J Just Scored Her First Beauty Campaign
Dec 02, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
The Cast of
Grease: Live
Just Got More Star-Studded Thanks to These Two Singing Sensations
Sep 30, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Video Music Awards
The VMAs 2015 Red Carpet: Why We Can't Wait for the Outrageous Outfit Parade
Aug 25, 2015 @ 8:30 pm
Video Music Awards
The Best Outfits from This Year's VMA-Nominated Videos
Aug 25, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Red Carpet
MTV Movie Awards 2015: The Reasons To Get Excited!
Apr 12, 2015 @ 9:05 am
Most Recent
Red Carpet
Find Out the Most-Buzzed About Moments from the #Grammys Courtesy of the
InStyle
-Facebook Talk Meter
Feb 09, 2015 @ 2:50 pm
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Take a Tour of the Gorgeous Locations Featured on The Royals, Plus More Must-Reads
Jan 20, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Music
Jingle Ball 2014 Rocked! Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift and More
Dec 13, 2014 @ 8:19 pm
Beauty
Jessie J's Most Memorable Hair Moments
Sep 24, 2014 @ 12:45 pm
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Get Ready for the Next World of Harry Potter Adventure! Plus, More Must-Reads
Aug 22, 2014 @ 1:31 pm
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Watch the Trailer for the Final Hobbit Movie, Plus More Must-Reads
Jul 29, 2014 @ 12:46 pm
Beauty
A Bold Lip and a Splash of Sparkle Ruled at the Delete Blood Cancer Gala Last Night
May 08, 2014 @ 4:10 pm
Olympics
Jessie J’s Bodysuits at the Olympics Closing Ceremony: Love Them or Leave Them?
Aug 13, 2012 @ 11:10 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!