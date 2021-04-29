Jessica Simpson "Threw Out" Her Scale
"I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up."
Jessica Simpson is opening up about her health journey. The 40-year-old mother, designer and author has revealed that she no longer affixes meaning to a number on the scale, health is all about how she feels.
In a preview of her appearance on Thursday's episode of the Today show, Simpson tells Hoda Kotb that she doesn't actually know how much she weighs because she no longer checks a scale. "I threw it out," she said.
"I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up," she said. "If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."
While weight loss was something that she used to focus on and has been open about, she's now taking a different, healthier approach. "I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."
Earlier this month on the Today show, her mother, Tina Simpson, revealed that the discussion about Jessica's weight has always been very difficult for her. "I have to be honest: To me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight," she told Sheinelle Jones. "Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable. Body shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period."
Jessica has opened up before about her new mindset regarding weight and health. Last month, she told Entertainment Tonight that she had a completely new outlook on it all.
"I have to rid myself of measuring up to what weight I should be because I've had so many people tell me what weight I need to be. I think it's really about how you feel," she said. "But if you're in the process, it's about sticking with it. It doesn't happen overnight. You have to be patient with yourself, you have to be kind to yourself, you have to love yourself, flaws and all."