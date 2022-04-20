Jessica Simpson Says She Has No Regrets Doing Newlyweds With Nick Lachey
In the early days of reality TV, before anyone watched a single episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kelly Clarkson was still just a girl from Texas, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey gave MTV — and anyone with a cable subscription — access to their lives as newlyweds. Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica was one of the first times that audiences got to see it all, from the ultra-glam Louis Vuitton shopping sprees (for dog accessories) to that infamous chicken-or-fish discussion, Lachey and Simpson became America's sweethearts after just a few minutes.
While she's moved on from the show — and the relationship — Simpson says she doesn't have any regrets about the show and is proud to have given audiences "great TV" by simply being herself.
"No, I don't regret that at all. I mean, if anything, it was great TV," she said during an appearance on The Real. "It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun."
"There were definitely, like, moments where it was like, 'Put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you'll get good TV,'" she said about specific situations, like a camping trip, that she normally wouldn't have put herself in.
Speaking of regrets in general, Simpson simply brushed off the idea of harboring ill will about her past, saying, "I never have. No, I learn from it. There's a lesson in everything."
Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2005. Now, she has three kids with her new husband, former football player Eric Johnson: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.
Simpson also said that her days of reality TV are definitely behind her.
"Oof, no," she said when asked about the possibility of coming back to the small screen. "Well, I mean, reality's set up so different now. Ours was actually very real and very, like, authentic. But maybe because it was one of the first. But we had a mic pack on from when we woke up to when we went to sleep. Nowadays, like, they have allotted shooting days and that type of thing and it would make it a lot easier."