Jessica Simpson Says She Has No Regrets Doing Newlyweds With Nick Lachey

In the early days of reality TV, before anyone watched a single episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kelly Clarkson was still just a girl from Texas, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey gave MTV — and anyone with a cable subscription — access to their lives as newlyweds. Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica was one of the first times that audiences got to see it all, from the ultra-glam Louis Vuitton shopping sprees (for dog accessories) to that infamous chicken-or-fish discussion, Lachey and Simpson became America's sweethearts after just a few minutes.

While she's moved on from the show — and the relationship — Simpson says she doesn't have any regrets about the show and is proud to have given audiences "great TV" by simply being herself.

Jessica Simpson Nick Lachey Peoples Choice Awards 2005 Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

"No, I don't regret that at all. I mean, if anything, it was great TV," she said during an appearance on The Real. "It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun."

"There were definitely, like, moments where it was like, 'Put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you'll get good TV,'" she said about specific situations, like a camping trip, that she normally wouldn't have put herself in.

Speaking of regrets in general, Simpson simply brushed off the idea of harboring ill will about her past, saying, "I never have. No, I learn from it. There's a lesson in everything."

Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2005. Now, she has three kids with her new husband, former football player Eric Johnson: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

Simpson also said that her days of reality TV are definitely behind her.