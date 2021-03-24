Jessica Simpson Revealed Journal Entries She Wrote During Her Divorce From Nick Lachey
"Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me…"
Jessica Simpson is spilling some major 2005 tea. In the new paperback edition of her best-selling memoir Open Book, Simpson has included a few personal journal entries and, trust us, they get personal.
A handwritten page from the star's "divorce journal," revealed her feelings about her split with Nick Lachey after seven years together.
"I didn't want to be married any longer but I was also afraid to be alone with 'no one to call my own but the night,'" she wrote. "The house is hushed. Everything is still. I sit in solitude. To cry. To feel alone…." She continued, "What a shame to find that which is or who is to blame, because in this world, deceit becomes a crippled hearts cane."
Then things get juicy because she addresses Lachey by name. "So Nick, u r with another already?" she wrote in the journal. "Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me…" She added, "It is only because I am alone in the dark [with] no one to call my own, but the night. Oh night, love me tenderly, love me quiet, find me happy, find me right. Oh lord, let your star shine upon me tonight."
Simpson has since moved on from the divorce. She is happily married to Eric Johnson with whom she shares her three kids, Birdie Mae, Mawell Drew and Ace Knute.
The singer opened the new version of her book with some of the positive and emotional responses she received after last year's release of the memoir, which details her childhood, rise to fame, and addiction to alcohol.
"Part of me didn't want to finish the book because I knew I'd miss you," she writes "I didn't know it was the start of the conversation."