Jessica Simpson Slipped Back Into Her Daisy Dukes, 17 Years Later

A sartorial blast from the past.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on August 5, 2022
Photo: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is channeling her on-screen character Daisy Duke, in a pair of Daisy Dukes.

On Thursday, the singer-slash-actress brought back her signature jean shorts from the 2005 film Dukes of Hazzard on Instagram. In a photo shared to her grid, Simpson sported denim cutoffs with a pair of black suede booties and a camouflage T-shirt, and accessorized with a leopard-print belt, a black cowboy hat, and a matching crossbody bag. She finished off her nostalgic fashion moment with oversized sunglasses, a stack of bracelets on each wrist, and crimped hair.

"Thriftin'! Wish me luck," Jess captioned the snapshot. "Can't wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home 😜 ."

Despite Jessica (and her insanely toned legs) making the short shorts famous in the early '00s, she said the iconic moment ended up creating "a gold standard" for her body and set her up for years of "scrutiny" any time her weight fluctuated in the future.

In her memoir Open Book, she wrote, that the Daisy Dukes "created a gold standard Jessica, the 'before' for every 'is she fat or is she thin' story for the rest of my career." She later told People that her flaws, not her singing ability, continued to be a topic of discussion amongst critics in the years following.

"I thought it was about my voice. I didn't know that it was going to end up being about how I looked in a dress," she said. "It's heartbreaking and I mean, I punished myself for it. I took diet pills. I heard it and I couldn't not hear it in the back of my mind every time I was on stage, every time I walked out the door."

