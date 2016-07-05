Proof That Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Have the Sexiest Marriage EVER

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are coming up on two years of marital bliss, but judging from the ridiculous levels of cuteness in their relationship, they're still in the honeymoon phase. In celebration of this happy couple’s wedding anniversary (they tied the knot on July 5, 2014 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California), we're taking a look back at their sweetest (read: sexiest) Instagram moments. Because if it's not on social media, did it even really happen?

When they surprised everyone with the greatest Halloween costumes of all time.

Griswold and Brinkley #HappyHalloween 📷by @kristingram A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:55pm PST

The sexiest day of my life was 5yrs ago when Johnson came into my home #MAY21 A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 21, 2015 at 1:56pm PDT

When they did their best 50 Shades of Grey impression. (Um, who took this photo, pray tell?!)

V-Day #FIFTYSHADESOFJOHNSON A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 15, 2015 at 12:57am PST

When he wore her underwear on his head.

When your husband doesn't have a mask... A Hanky Panky lace option will be the hit of the party!!! A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 6, 2014 at 5:40pm PDT

When they kissed and Faith Hill's "This Kiss" went off in your head.

Happy 4yr anniversary baby!! I am so honored to be the mother of your babies and loved by you every moment. A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 21, 2014 at 7:29pm PDT

And when they kissed some more.

Goodnight kiss. I love this man. A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 25, 2014 at 12:22am PST

Just so much kissing.

My Irishman has worn this shirt every year thanks to his Dad wearing it years before...of course I will kiss you! A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 17, 2014 at 10:21pm PDT

And tongue touching.

Big hands I know you're the one A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 29, 2014 at 8:33pm PDT

A lot of that going on...

Yummy A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 21, 2014 at 12:13am PDT

No really, apparently this is a thing.

DATE NIGHT 💋 A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 12, 2016 at 11:23pm PST

On that note, here's to another year of wedding bliss, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson!