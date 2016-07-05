Proof That Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Have the Sexiest Marriage EVER

Happy anniversary, you lovebirds!
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are coming up on two years of marital bliss, but judging from the ridiculous levels of cuteness in their relationship, they're still in the honeymoon phase. In celebration of this happy couple’s wedding anniversary (they tied the knot on July 5, 2014 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California), we're taking a look back at their sweetest (read: sexiest) Instagram moments. Because if it's not on social media, did it even really happen?
When they surprised everyone with the greatest Halloween costumes of all time.
When they met, and Jessica Simpson described it as the "sexiest day of my life."
When they did their best 50 Shades of Grey impression. (Um, who took this photo, pray tell?!)
When he wore her underwear on his head.
When they kissed and Faith Hill's "This Kiss" went off in your head.
And when they kissed some more.
Just so much kissing.
And tongue touching.
A lot of that going on...
No really, apparently this is a thing.
On that note, here's to another year of wedding bliss, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson!