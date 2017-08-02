whitelogo
whitelogo
Jessica Pare
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jessica Pare
Makeup
Daily Beauty Buzz: Jessica Paré’s Glittery Silver Eyeshadow
Aug 02, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
This Unofficial
Mad Men
Reunion Has Us Craving a Revival
Feb 24, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Jessica Paré Turns 35! See Her Most Memorable Beauty Looks Yet
Dec 05, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Most Recent
Emmys
See Every Single Shade of Pink on the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet
Sep 20, 2015 @ 11:00 pm
Transformations
Jessica Pare's Changing Looks
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!