Jessica Mulroney Addressed Rumors That She and Meghan Markle Had a Falling Out
She gave an update about the status of their friendship.
Despite the rumors, Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney are still friends.
In a since-deleted Instagram post on Friday, Mulroney set the record straight surrounding speculation that the pair recently had a falling out. "I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," she wrote as an update to fans, according to People. "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday."
Jessica went on to address the negative reports in the media that have hinted that she and Meghan are no longer close following her feud with Black influencer Sasha Exeter. "Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it," the stylist continued, before adding that she's "done."
Back in June, rumors about Meghan and Jessica's friendship ending first began to surface after Mulroney was accused of threatening Exeter over a dispute regarding a posting for the Black Lives Matter movement. Exeter claimed that Mulroney “took offense to a very generic call to action," adding: "And what happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing."
Exeter went on to explain that she was confused by her issue with the posting, as Mulroney's best friend, aka Meghan, "is arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world." Jessica publicly apologized, but the following day, Exeter shared a private DM from her, alluding she was going to sue for libel. Meghan, for her part, stayed silent.
Meghan and Jessica have been friends for years, and Jessica's three children were even included in the bridal party at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018.