whitelogo
whitelogo
Jessica Lowndes
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jessica Lowndes
Golden Globes
Red Carpet Jewelry: Lost and Found
Jan 18, 2011 @ 2:46 pm
Red Carpet
Red-Carpet Trend: Leather Dresses
Jan 13, 2011 @ 10:22 am
Celebrity
Hollywood Style Awards' Red Carpet: Glee, Gomez and More!
Dec 13, 2010 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Bebe Takes On Beverly Hills 90210
Jun 08, 2010 @ 12:29 pm
Star-Approved Party Looks for Under $100!
Apr 12, 2010 @ 10:46 am
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!