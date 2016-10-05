Jessica Chastain Sells Her Greenwich Village Duplex for $1.9 Million—See the Pics

After listing her incredible duplex located in the coveted New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village last September, Jessica Chastain has officially sold the pad for $1.9 million, $100,000 over the initial $1.8 million asking price.

According to 6sqft.com, the Oscar-nominated actress bought the renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Mercer Street co-op back in 2012 for $1.2 million and first listed the apartment as an $11,500/month rental in September 2015, before re-listing the property seven months later for a $1.8 million sale.

The duplex spans more than 1,284-square-feet, with an open-concept floor plan boasting 10.5-foot ceilings, a rarity in the N.Y.C. apartment market. The home also features a wood-burning fireplace, a wide-oak circular staircase, a gut-renovated master bathroom with radiant heat floors and a free-standing Lefroy Brooks polished metal tub, plus a separate steam shower. The duplex also has a spacious living room, a dining room for entertaining, and a newly-updated kitchen. The master bed and guestroom are located on the second floor, and both boast large cedar closets.

Chastain listed this duplex after buying an apartment at the luxurious and historic Osborne co-op in Midtown West, across from the famed Carnegie Hall, last year.

WATCH: Jessica Chastain Sells N.Y.C. Duplex for $1.9 Million

Scroll down below for a full look at the downtown apartment.