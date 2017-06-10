Jessica Chastain's Red Carpet Style

<p>In Prada, 2017</p>
In Prada, 2017

The actress looked elegant at the Golden Globes in a plunging powder blue Prada gown with floral embellishments.

Steve Granitz/Wireiamges
<p>In J. Mendel, 2016</p>
In J. Mendel, 2016

Chastain cemented her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a blue and black patterned J. Mendel dress fresh off the runway, the hem falling right above her ankle. She accessorized with black strappy heels with spiky embellishments from Christian Louboutin ($1,095; neimanmarcus.com).

Gregg DeGuire/Wireiamges
<p>In&nbsp;Prabal Gurung, 2016</p>
In Prabal Gurung, 2016

Chastain wore a strapless Prabal Gurung gown with a silver "falling leaf" design to the 2016 CFDA Awards.

Clint Spaulding/Getty
<p>In Giorgio Armani Privé, 2016</p>
In Giorgio Armani Privé, 2016

The actress attended the Cannes Film Festival wearing a strapless yellow Giorgio Armani Privé gown with Piaget jewels.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
<p>In Derek Lam, 2016</p>
In Derek Lam, 2016

Jessica Chastain heaped on the glam for the “Jazz and Broadway” Lincoln Center Gala 2016, turning heads in a beaded embroidered crochet top and a silver beaded crochet skirt, both by Derek Lam, complete with black strappy platforms. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
<p>In Prada, 2016</p>
In Prada, 2016

Chastain wore a deep blue Prada gown and Brian Atwood shoes to the 2016 "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Jessica Chastain
In Saint Laurent, 2015

Chastain stepped out in a Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane floral print dress.  

FameFlyNet Pictures
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals
In Givenchy, 2015

She shimmered in golden gown at the Met Gala.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
<p>In Alexander McQueen, 2015</p>
In Alexander McQueen, 2015

The actress chose a scarlet Alexander McQueen gown and Harry Winston diamonds for the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jessica Chastain in a navy blue gown
In Givenchy, 2015

Chastain, at the 2015 Academy Awards, wore a navy blue gown with a sparkling bodice and Piaget jewels. 

WireImage feed for People
Jessica Chastain in Antonio Berardi
In Antonio Berardi, 2015

At the Critics' Choice Awards, the actress chose an embellished gown from the designer's spring 2015 collection. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta
In Oscar de la Renta, 2015

Chastain wore a black-and-white floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown that covered her arms and pooled at her feet to the 2015 Jameson Empire Awards. 

Getty Images Europe
Comic-Con International 2015 - Legendary Pictures Panel
In Preen, 2015

At the Crimson Peak press line during Comic-Con, she wore a color-block lace dress with black pumps.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
PIAGET Opening Milan
In Francesco Scognamiglio, 2015

She helped celebrate the Milan opening of Piaget in a lace-sleeved LWD and white pumps, adding pops color by way of turquoise Piaget pieces.

Venturelli/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain attends the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on February 21, 2015 in Santa Monica, California
In Saint Laurent, 2015

Chastain wore a little black dress with lace sleeves to the Independent Spirit Awards. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Vogue & Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Party - Arrivals
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2015

At the Ralph Lauren summer cocktail party, she opted for a black cocktail dress that revealed a contrast white pleat by the designer. Drop diamond earrings and black pumps completed her look. 

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Metropolitan Opera 2015-2016 Season Opening Night - "Otello"
In Elie Saab, 2015

Chastain, at the Metropolitan Opera 2015-2016 Season Opening Night, chose a long-sleeve one-piece with a tri-colored floral design at the bodice. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Chanel And Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner - Arrivals
In Chanel, 2015

She wore a matching embellished Chanel dress and jacket to the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
In H&M Conscious, 2015

Chastain wore an embellished white H&M Conscious dress to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - "The Martian" Press Conference
In Lanvin, 2015

Chastain wore a black Lanvin dress to The Martian press conference at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - "The Martian" Premiere - Arrivals
In Givenchy, 2015

Chastain wore a blue velvet Givenchy dress to The Martian premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Ralph Lauren - Front Row - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows
In Ralph Lauren, 2015

She chose a blue Ralph Lauren jumpsuit at the designer's spring 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
