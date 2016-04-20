Jessica Chastain's Apartment Is Up for Grabs! See Inside the Luxury Home 

Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

Jessica Chastain is offering up her N.Y.C. apartment to interested renters and buyers. After listing the space for rent 7 months ago, the actress is now accepting offers for purchase on the gorgeous Greenwich Village apartment.

Chastain originally listed the home for rent in September, 2015, at $11,500 per month. She's since lowered the cost to $7,995 per month or $8,450 unfurnished. The price to buy the home has been listed at $1.8 million, an increase when compared to the $1.2 million Chastain paid back in 2012.

Inside, there's a serene color scheme for a relaxing escape away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Boasting 1,284 square feet, the home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high ceilings, and a chef's kitchen. See Chastain's luxurious living space—and what it's like to live like the starlet—in photos below.

The Bedroom

Those living in this quaint bedroom are ensured a relaxing, serene getaway.

The Main Floor

Here, guests have a great place to mingle due to the open concept floor plan.

The Master Bathroom

With a standing tub and giant vanity, this gorgeous bathroom whispers spa time. 

The Master Bedroom

With expansive windows and high ceilings, the master bedroom is a light and airy oasis made for peaceful slumber.

The Sitting Room

Guests can sit and chat with one another in this sophisticated seating area that comes complete with a fireplace.

The Kitchen

Whipping up 5-star meals is a breeze in this giant chef's kitchen.

