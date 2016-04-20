Jessica Chastain's Apartment Is Up for Grabs! See Inside the Luxury Home 

Jessica Chastain is offering up her N.Y.C. apartment to interested renters and buyers. After listing the space for rent 7 months ago, the actress is now accepting offers for purchase on the gorgeous Greenwich Village apartment.

Chastain originally listed the home for rent in September, 2015, at $11,500 per month. She's since lowered the cost to $7,995 per month or $8,450 unfurnished. The price to buy the home has been listed at $1.8 million, an increase when compared to the $1.2 million Chastain paid back in 2012.

Inside, there's a serene color scheme for a relaxing escape away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Boasting 1,284 square feet, the home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high ceilings, and a chef's kitchen. See Chastain's luxurious living space—and what it's like to live like the starlet—in photos below.