Happy Birthday, Jessica Chastain! See the Animal Lover’s Cutest Snaps

Golden Globe-winning actress Jessica Chastain turns 40 years old today! The Zero Dark Thirty star has had many important roles, from the clueless but lovable Celia Foote in The Help to the fierce astronaut Melissa Lewis in The Martian, but perhaps the role nearest to her heart was as the animal-saving Antonina Zabinski in The Zookeeper’s Wife, due out March 31.
Chastain, a self-declared “friend of animals everywhere,” documents her love for her furry friends on her Instagram account, and she was particularly active while on the set of the upcoming film. From elephants to kangaroos, lions, and giraffes, it looks like there’s no animal that this award-winning star won’t cuddle up to. Oh, and you can’t forget her adorable pup Chaplin!
In honor of her special day, check out the wildest creatures that Chastain has posed with. Happy birthday, Jessica!
