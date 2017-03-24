Happy Birthday, Jessica Chastain! See the Animal Lover’s Cutest Snaps

Golden Globe-winning actress Jessica Chastain turns 40 years old today! The Zero Dark Thirty star has had many important roles, from the clueless but lovable Celia Foote in The Help to the fierce astronaut Melissa Lewis in The Martian, but perhaps the role nearest to her heart was as the animal-saving Antonina Zabinski in The Zookeeper’s Wife, due out March 31.

Chastain, a self-declared “friend of animals everywhere,” documents her love for her furry friends on her Instagram account, and she was particularly active while on the set of the upcoming film. From elephants to kangaroos, lions, and giraffes, it looks like there’s no animal that this award-winning star won’t cuddle up to. Oh, and you can’t forget her adorable pup Chaplin!

In honor of her special day, check out the wildest creatures that Chastain has posed with. Happy birthday, Jessica!

❤HOME❤

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

#Halloween game faces ✔🐟

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

The face you make #whenwatchingrugby

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

Sleeping with the enemy #chaplin

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

Gong xi fa cai! #happychinesenewyear #yearofthemonkey

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

He's got a beard as white as snow #nycblizzard #weekendmemories #chaplin

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

I got trapped in a blizzard with the ones I love #snow #blizzard #chaplin @preposulo

A video posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

The Ultimate Zen Master #maria #cat #animals #love #acceptance

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

It all started with a kiss #chaplin #afternoonwalk #mansbestfriend #thecoolestmuttintheworld

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Sadly, I think this was my last scene with an animal costar. 2 days left on #ZookeepersWife pic by @nikicaro #pig #pigs

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Marsupial and me. Pic by @nikicaro #ZookeepersWife #kangaroo

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Trying to get a kiss. Pic by @nikicaro #ZookeepersWife #parrot #birds

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Don't be jealous, there's enough love to go around #chaplin #despeirtaamerica #univision #crimsonpeak

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

I love working on this film. pic by @nikicaro #ZookeepersWife #lions

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Happy World Animal Day! #lions #setlife #ZookeepersWife #worldanimalday

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Loving my new costars #johanheldenbergh #danielbrühl #lilytheelephant #ZookeepersWife

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Having a snack with a new friend. #research #ZookeepersWife #fbf #BronxZoo

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

In 15 years wild elephants could disappear. We must protect these gentle giants. #WorldElephantDay #96Elephants #BeHerd

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

