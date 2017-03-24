Happy Birthday, Jessica Chastain! See the Animal Lover’s Cutest Snaps

Golden Globe-winning actress Jessica Chastain turns 40 years old today! The Zero Dark Thirty star has had many important roles, from the clueless but lovable Celia Foote in The Help to the fierce astronaut Melissa Lewis in The Martian, but perhaps the role nearest to her heart was as the animal-saving Antonina Zabinski in The Zookeeper’s Wife, due out March 31.

Chastain, a self-declared “friend of animals everywhere,” documents her love for her furry friends on her Instagram account, and she was particularly active while on the set of the upcoming film. From elephants to kangaroos, lions, and giraffes, it looks like there’s no animal that this award-winning star won’t cuddle up to. Oh, and you can’t forget her adorable pup Chaplin!

In honor of her special day, check out the wildest creatures that Chastain has posed with. Happy birthday, Jessica!

Happy #kissagingerday from me & this cutie🦁 I swear there are hundreds of pics of me cuddling animals #tbt this was our first meeting ❤ #TheZookeepersWife #lion #cub A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

❤HOME❤ A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Nov 25, 2016 at 8:20am PST

#Halloween game faces ✔🐟 A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

The face you make #whenwatchingrugby A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Oct 15, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT

Sleeping with the enemy #chaplin A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Sep 21, 2016 at 4:14pm PDT

Gong xi fa cai! #happychinesenewyear #yearofthemonkey A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Feb 8, 2016 at 8:48pm PST

He's got a beard as white as snow #nycblizzard #weekendmemories #chaplin A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Jan 26, 2016 at 7:18am PST

I got trapped in a blizzard with the ones I love #snow #blizzard #chaplin @preposulo A video posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Jan 23, 2016 at 2:06pm PST

The Ultimate Zen Master #maria #cat #animals #love #acceptance A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Jan 15, 2016 at 2:22pm PST

It all started with a kiss #chaplin #afternoonwalk #mansbestfriend #thecoolestmuttintheworld A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Dec 26, 2015 at 3:10pm PST

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!! #ZookeepersWife is officially wrapped! Im so thankful to have been part of a film that celebrates every living creature. @nikicaro took this pic & has my love and deepest admiration. #grateful #love A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Nov 26, 2015 at 11:17am PST

Sadly, I think this was my last scene with an animal costar. 2 days left on #ZookeepersWife pic by @nikicaro #pig #pigs A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Nov 24, 2015 at 4:18pm PST

#Repost @nikicaro Day 43 - The Zookeeper's Wife. The hottest thing on set cuddling the warmest thing on set... #thezookeeperswife #zookeeperswife #jessicachastain A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Nov 20, 2015 at 8:05am PST

Marsupial and me. Pic by @nikicaro #ZookeepersWife #kangaroo A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Nov 6, 2015 at 12:15pm PST

Trying to get a kiss. Pic by @nikicaro #ZookeepersWife #parrot #birds A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Nov 5, 2015 at 9:00pm PST

Don't be jealous, there's enough love to go around #chaplin #despeirtaamerica #univision #crimsonpeak A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Oct 12, 2015 at 4:12pm PDT

I love working on this film. pic by @nikicaro #ZookeepersWife #lions A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Oct 10, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT

Happy World Animal Day! #lions #setlife #ZookeepersWife #worldanimalday A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Oct 4, 2015 at 4:30am PDT

Loving my new costars #johanheldenbergh #danielbrühl #lilytheelephant #ZookeepersWife A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Sep 4, 2015 at 12:26pm PDT

Having a snack with a new friend. #research #ZookeepersWife #fbf #BronxZoo A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on Aug 14, 2015 at 4:17pm PDT