Jessica Biel Wore a Bikini in a Bold Yet Classic Pattern

Statement swimwear is in.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

Published on July 28, 2022
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel. Photo: Splash News

Jessica Biel made a splash during her summer vacation in Sardinia — both literally and figuratively, thanks to her bold bikini.

On Thursday, the actress went paddle-boarding in the Mediterranean Sea with her husband Justin Timberlake, wearing a swimsuit that made a statement even when submerged under water. For the occasion, Jessica chose a leopard-print two-piece bathing suit with a string top and retro high-waisted bottoms. And just like Jessica's on-land style, her choice in bikinis is daring yet classic.

Her accessories — a black baseball cap, red-rimmed sunglasses, a hair tie wrapped around her wrist — were practical for a day in the sun, while a simple gold necklace made for the perfect beach jewelry.

This summer, Jessica and Justin have been spending a lot of quality couple time together. A month before their Italian getaway, the pair were in Paris for Men's Fashion Week. For an entire week, the parents of two coordinated their outfits and stepped out for the occasional street style moment together. Our favorite? When they matched in khaki at the Dior Homme runway show.

Biel wore a white button-down shirt with short sleeves tucked into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, and Timberlake, for his part, sported an oversized beige coat, rubber boots in the same shade, and white cropped trousers.

