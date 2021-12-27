Jessica Biel Shared a Rare Family Photo of Justin Timberlake and Their Two Sons

It's not everyday that Jessica Biel shares a photo of her entire family (she had a secret COVID baby, after all), but this Christmas, the actress was seemingly feeling generous and blessed our feeds with the cutest portrait of her "guys."

Over the holiday weekend, Biel posted a sweet snapshot of herself walking alongside husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons — Silas, 6, and 17-month-old Phineas — somewhere that's most certainly not Los Angeles. With their backs to the camera, the family of four took a leisurely stroll in what appears to be the driveway of their second home in Montana. Biel, who wore a beige coat with matching pants and sneakers, held Phineas in her arms, while Timberlake was on one side of the frame wearing black puffer jacket and a blue beanie, and Silas in a patterned black and white sweatsuit, was on the opposite end.