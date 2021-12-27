Jessica Biel Shared a Rare Family Photo of Justin Timberlake and Their Two Sons
It's not everyday that Jessica Biel shares a photo of her entire family (she had a secret COVID baby, after all), but this Christmas, the actress was seemingly feeling generous and blessed our feeds with the cutest portrait of her "guys."
Over the holiday weekend, Biel posted a sweet snapshot of herself walking alongside husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons — Silas, 6, and 17-month-old Phineas — somewhere that's most certainly not Los Angeles. With their backs to the camera, the family of four took a leisurely stroll in what appears to be the driveway of their second home in Montana. Biel, who wore a beige coat with matching pants and sneakers, held Phineas in her arms, while Timberlake was on one side of the frame wearing black puffer jacket and a blue beanie, and Silas in a patterned black and white sweatsuit, was on the opposite end.
"Thankful for my guys…Merry Christmas everybody," she wrote, adding a present and Christmas tree emoji.
Biel and Timberlake welcomed Phineas in July 2020, but the couple didn't confirm their second child's birth until six months later when Timberlake made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," he revealed. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."
Meanwhile, Jessica discussed what it was like being a mom to two boys while on an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna in September, admitting that she had to relearn the process of taking care of newborn. "I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia," she explained. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again."