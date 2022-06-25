Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

And their outfits perfectly coordinated.

By
Alicia Brunker
Published on June 25, 2022
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down.

While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.

Justin, meanwhile, layered his printed gray button-down underneath the aforementioned jacket and white cropped trousers. Like Jessica, he also finished off his look with a pair of paparazzi-proof shades.

Their stellar street style in the City of Love didn't stop there. Just a day earlier, Biel and Timberlake attended the Louis Vuitton men's runway show, and for the actress, the occasion called for an avant-garde look. Jessica wore a sculptural, textured knit top that had a built-in black leather belted panel that tied on each side of her waist. On the bottom, she slipped on a matching black leather fringed miniskirt and chunky combat boots. Timberlake also seemingly stepped outside his fashion comfort zone in high-waisted, baggy grey trousers with a chevron hemline and a geometric red and blue shirt with a diamond chain peeking out from underneath its collar.

