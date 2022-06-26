Jessica Biel Styled Her Houndstooth Suit with an Itty-Bitty Bra

It may be fashion week in Paris right now, but Jessica Biel is putting on her own sartorial show on the sidelines. Attending all the major menswear runways this week, the actress has been putting her best fashion foot forward — and at today's Kenzo show, the style hits continued.

Spotted sitting front row alongside her husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica wore a two-piece suit that was less conservative and more cool. Rather than wearing a stuffy button-down underneath her black and white houndstooth jacket, she opted for a tiny black bra in its place, and paired her blazer-and-no-top combo with matching high-waisted, flared pants. Her accessories elevated the look into French girl territory: a black beret, oversized sunglasses, and a minimalist black shoulder bag.

Getty

Jessica topped off her outfit with an effortless beauty look, which included loose waves, barely-there makeup, and a matching muted gray manicure and pedicure.

This wasn't the only notable style moment Jessica delivered this week. Aside from her casual-chic street style moments in the City of Love with Timberlake, Biel made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in an avant-garde fringed leather skirt and sculptural knit top with a built-in black paneled belt, and a day later, she showed off her fashion range in a short-sleeved white dress shirt and khaki cargo pants paired with pointy-toe slingback heels at Dior Homme. Très chic.