Jessica Biel Styled Her Houndstooth Suit with an Itty-Bitty Bra

Another day, another fashion slay.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2022
Jessica Biel Kenzo Show PFW
Photo: Getty

It may be fashion week in Paris right now, but Jessica Biel is putting on her own sartorial show on the sidelines. Attending all the major menswear runways this week, the actress has been putting her best fashion foot forward — and at today's Kenzo show, the style hits continued.

Spotted sitting front row alongside her husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica wore a two-piece suit that was less conservative and more cool. Rather than wearing a stuffy button-down underneath her black and white houndstooth jacket, she opted for a tiny black bra in its place, and paired her blazer-and-no-top combo with matching high-waisted, flared pants. Her accessories elevated the look into French girl territory: a black beret, oversized sunglasses, and a minimalist black shoulder bag.

Jessica Biel Kenzo Show PFW
Getty

Jessica topped off her outfit with an effortless beauty look, which included loose waves, barely-there makeup, and a matching muted gray manicure and pedicure.

This wasn't the only notable style moment Jessica delivered this week. Aside from her casual-chic street style moments in the City of Love with Timberlake, Biel made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in an avant-garde fringed leather skirt and sculptural knit top with a built-in black paneled belt, and a day later, she showed off her fashion range in a short-sleeved white dress shirt and khaki cargo pants paired with pointy-toe slingback heels at Dior Homme. Très chic.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake PFW
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment
Clean Girl Aesthetic
How to Channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, According to Fashion Influencers Who Have Already Nailed the Trend
Dua Lipa 2022 Grammys Versace Dress
Dua Lipa's Tiny Floral Bikini Is a Major Mood-Booster
Work Outfits
Dressing for the Office Is Confusing, So We Asked Stylists for Their Best Outfit Ideas
50 Best Dressed
We're Calling It: These Are the 50 Best Dressed Women of 2019
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 16 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
18 Plus-Size Date Night Outfits For Every Occasion
18 Plus-Size Date Night Outfits for Every Occasion
Kourtney - Lead
Kourtney Kardashian's Best Street Style Looks
No Sweat! What Chic Celebrities Wear to the Gym
No Sweat! What Chic Celebrities Wear to the Gym
SJP Best Looks
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Kim Kardashian West
All of These Celebrities Left Their Bras at Home for the Day
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Victoria Beckham Best Looks
75 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now