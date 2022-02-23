Jessica Biel's Super-Curly Hair Is Straight Out of Yellowjackets

Her hair is full of secrets. At least that's what Jessica Biel wrote alongside her latest Instagram post, which has her showing off a very curly hair texture that we've never seen on her before. Biel's no stranger to keeping things on the down-low à la Gretchen Wieners, like having a secret baby during COVID-19 lockdown and managing to star in The Sinner without leaking a single spoiler on her social media feeds. So, it's not incomprehensible that she's kept her super-curly hair a secret for so long. Or, it could just be a trick coming courtesy of a perm and the skills of a pro stylist.