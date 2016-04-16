See Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Biel Dazzle at Tiffany's Party

Diamonds were the name of the game last night at a Tiffany & Co. gala to promote its new 2016 Blue Book Collection at The Cunard Building in New York City. And in order to celebrate properly, some of our favorite celebs were in attendance—wearing the freshest pieces from the line, naturally. Reese Witherspoon stole the show in a bold J.Mendel floral gown paired with glittering gems (is it just us or does she seem to love the iconic blue-box brand as much as her character from Sweet Home Alabama who was proposed to in that memorable Tiffany's engagement scene?).

Witherspoon seemed delighted to chat with actress Naomi Watts, who sported a pale blue Prada dress with a statement cuff by the jewelry label. Also in attendance were Jessica Biel and Diane Kruger, who donned some pretty dazzling bib necklaces, proving that diamonds and star power simply go together.

BFA Images

