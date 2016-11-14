Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Show Off Their Beach Bodies on a Caribbean Escape

The time had come to soak up some sun.

Following Justin Timberlake’s Trolls press tour and between stretches in Jessica Biel’s shooting schedule, the ultra-busy couple took a much-needed break in the ultimate tropical destination: the Caribbean.

The parents to one-and-a-half-year-old son, Silas, logged some serious beach time following the Nov. 8 election. On Nov. 9, the couple, fresh off their four-year-anniversary (Oct. 19), was spotted basking on the coast in their stylish swimwear.

Biel, 34, showed off her sleek post-baby bod in a black racer-back bikini top and and matching bottoms, exposing the tiny dove tattoo on her right hip. The actress left her dark locks down by her shoulders and accessorized her beachside look with a set of gold pendant-bearing chains.

Biel’s 35-year-old hubby exposed some tats of his own on the beach, stepping in-sync with his wife in a set of gray-and-black striped swim trunks.

This mid-autumn escape seems incredibly well deserved. Enjoy, you two!