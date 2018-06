Jessica Alba's Premiere Style

7 of 12 Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Golden Girl

Alba wore a custom Gucci gown for the London premiere, but had a difficult time choosing between the gown and a long green Alexander McQueen dress. "When they both look so good it's a hard choice to make," says Caudill. Each outfit has two or three backups. "Nine times out of ten she will wear what I put together," says the stylist. "But if it's hot or she wants to wear jeans, she needs to have options." The golden gown, with its waist-cinching metallic leather belt, proved to be the perfect choice. "It looked stunning when she was walking and it was billowing and flowing," Caudill says of the dress.