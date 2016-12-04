Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Toned Calves in Floral Pink Dress

Aloha! Jessica Alba was the epitome of fresh faced and feminine while in Hawaii to promote The Honest Company.

The actress and entrepreneur attended the event at the Nordstrom Centre in Honolulu on Saturday dressed in a pink floral mini lace dress over a nude slip. She complemented the summery look with blown out hair, soft brows, a soft smoky eye, and petal pink lips (our goals for when the weather warms up?). The mom of two kept her look current with trendy nude block heels and accessorized with delicate looking jewelry.

At the event, Alba revealed the best advice her mother ever gave her regarding taking care of her skin and hair. She said, "My mom told me to always take care of my skin, so I did from a very early age and she taught me to put coconut oil or olive oil on my hair every night." Alba reposted @NordstromHawaii's Instagram of the event to say thank you. In between the hashtags she wrote, "Thank you Nordstrom Ala Moana from @Honest Family!" Everyone in the photo looked fresh and fun just like Alba in their chambray shirts and leis.

RELATED: The Beauty Products Jessica Alba Always Has in Her Bag

jessicaalba / instagram

VIDEO: Jessica Alba's Best Career Advice