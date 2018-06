Jessica Alba's Favorite Travel Items

14 of 17 Courtesy Photo

An iPad and the Luxe City Guides App

"Every parent and child enjoys a little entertainment on a long flight, so our iPad allows Honor to have playtime with educational and fun apps and it gives me an easy way to catch up on news and emails while on the go. And thanks to my new fave iPad accessory, a solar powered keyboard/cover, it’s even easier to do this when traveling. Luxe City Guides are my favorite and the app makes it so that you don’t have to carry a travel book around everywhere you go. I am a big fan of traveling light."