Jessica Alba Lights Up Paris in Her Shimmering Silver Coat

Jessica Alba wowed us with her chic looks at New York Fashion Week, and now she's taking it up a notch overseas, shining brightly as she attends Paris Fashion Week, as well. The 35-year-old actress and business woman was out and about in France's capital last night, and she was hard to miss in her shimmering silver outerwear.

Alba, the owner of The Honest Company, looked simply stunning in her knee-length vintage Chanel metallic jacket from What Goes Around Comes Around, which she wore over a white V-neck maxidress. She paired the head-turning outfit with a black quilted Valentino bag, black platform heels, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled naturally as she took to the streets of Paris, and she wore golden-brown eye makeup with a natural lip.

The mother of two is attending Paris Fashion Week with one of her close friends, and the pair took a moment to pose for an Instagram shot in front of the iconic Arc de Triomphe. The cute video clip shows the ladies twirling their skirts—Alba is wearing a mid-calf red sheer skirt, a light blue blouse, and black booties. She captioned the image with, "Giving @maisonvalentino a twirl #pfw w @kellysawyer."

We can't wait to see what other outfits Alba rocks during her time in Paris. You better bet they'll be chic.

