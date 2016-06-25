Jessica Alba Rocks the Red Carpet in Plunging Dress and Studded Peep-Toes

Jessica Alba never fails to turn heads on and off the red carpet and yesterday was no different. Our InStyle July cover girl stepped out in a show-stopping number with a plunging neckline to attend the premiere of Seoul Searching in Los Angeles.

With a side-swept 'do and bold red lip that screamed Hollywood siren, Alba heated things up on the red carpet.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

The Honest Company co-founder upped the cool vibe of her ensemble by belting her sleek dress at the waist with an oversize gold belt and pairing the look with strappy peep-toe booties bedazzled in tiny brass studs. Her handbag also flashed some hardware by way of metal rivets. The actress completed her look with flashes of gold in statement geometric earrings that dangled from her ears and and a hair clip made of double circles.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

At the event, Alba had her husband, film producer Cash Warren, at her side and the two were all smiles on their date night.

