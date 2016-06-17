Inside InStyle July Cover Girl Jessica Alba's Intimate Dinner Celebration in N.Y.C.

Thursday evening at N.Y.C. hotspot La Sirena, InStyle’s Editorial Director, Ariel Foxman, hosted an intimate dinner to toast July cover girl Jessica Alba, and it was one star-studded rooftop affair.

As glasses of rosé clinked at sunset, guests including designer Prabal Gurung, Isaac Mizrahi, Jennifer Fisher, Rebecca Minkoff, Eva Amurri Martino, and more noshed on tricolore salad with Chianti vinaigrette, sweet pea agnolotti with mint butter, and olive oil poached halibut with spring nettles from Mario Batali’s specially crafted menu.

“Before I knew how to dress I was always so inspired by the pages of InStyle to take runway to real way,” Alba told guests as she thanked them for coming to celebrate. “It took all the looks from those fashion shows that were so outside of my price point and made them applicable so that style was affordable for me, for all women.”

Throughout the night the star had a blast snapping selfies and videos with pals Gurung, Fisher, and more for the InStyle’s Snapchat account (our username: instyle ).

When the evening finally wrapped, guests took home the July issue and a bag filled with beauty products from Alba’s Honest line. See more from inside the dinner by scrolling through our photos below.

For more from Alba, including her take on being a #girlboss, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.