Here's How Jessica Alba and One InStyle Editor Prepared for the #LetsBeHonest Dinner

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, multi-hyphenate talent Jessica Alba welcomed a coterie of famous friends to a candle-lit dinner in celebration of her Honest Beauty brand's latest campaign, #LetsBeHonest. And while the mix of Moroccan-inspired décor, mint and cucumber-infused vodka cocktails, and, of course, wide range of beauty products on display were unforgettable, it's what happened prior to the party's kickoff that we can't get over.

Hours before guests arrived at the dinner, Alba and InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield glammed up inside the glorious Peninsula Beverly Hills. "Jessica and I basically had a mini slumber party at a suite before the event. She ordered Champagne, we had a toast, got our makeup done, and had girl talk," Barfield said of the duo's time spent together. With the help of Alba's hair and makeup team, the two chatted about all things Honest Beauty and prepared for the celebratory evening. "So many stars stamp their name on products they don't really use, but Jessica really uses her stuff—that was refreshing," Barfield added.

Scroll down to see the instant BFFs get ready and splash on Alba's covetable Honest Beauty finds. 

EVERY GIRL'S DREAM

Alba and Barfield arrived to find an untouched spread of must-have Honest Beauty products that gave them that Southern California glow. "As a longtime beauty editor, I've met with countless brands who launched foundations that didn't even have a shade come close to being dark enough for my skin tone," Barfield said. "I was super impressed by Jessica's formula. It matched my skin perfectly and left my skin with a nice glow. The cream blushes are also gorgeous."

LIP GLOSS CONFIDENTIAL 

Dressed in crisp white robes from the Peninsula, the duo helped each other achieve their look-at-me radiance.

BUBBLES, BUBBLES, AND MORE BUBBLES

Alba proved she knew how to celebrate after ordering a glitzy bottle of Perrier-Jouët Champagne. Cheers!

THE PERFECT FORMULA 

Alba's wide variety of shades allowed Barfield to find the perfect tone for her complexion. 

PRIMPED AND POLISHED

As Alba prepared for the evening, she took a moment to discuss Honest Beauty. "I worked on the makeup line for 20 months and it was a true labor of love. What was most important to me was that I created a wide range of shades for all skin tones," Alba told Barfield. "We also wanted things that would be easy to use, so lots of cream formulas that you can easily apply with your fingers."

A TOUCH OF BLING

For the dinner, Barfield sported her signature mix of statement gold jewels and also had a chance to watch Alba work with her team. "It was also fun seeing her in action as a boss," she said. "I watched her go over floor plans for their offices and talk about everything from color scheme to furniture. She also manages her own social media. She's the ultimate #girlboss."

SELFIE TIME 

The hardworking businesswoman took a break to act silly and snap a few Instagram-worthy shots of herself. "I think what impressed me more than anything was that she really practices what she preaches in terms of organic products," Barfield said of Alba. "Her hairstylist only used organic products on us, the makeup artist really used all Honest products on both of us, and I watched Jessica use so many of her own body products after she got out of the shower."

A COVETABLE SELECTION

Alba's products were fully on display and though there are hundreds of options to choose from, expect more to come. "We still have work to do, but instead of launching four foundation shades we launched eight. We will definitely expand, but it's important that women of color have shades that match their skin, without looking chalky, in my line," she added.

ONE LAST TOAST 

Before it was time to change into their killer looks for the night, the BFFs took a moment to once more enjoy the bubbly.

