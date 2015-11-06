Here's How Jessica Alba and One InStyle Editor Prepared for the #LetsBeHonest Dinner

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, multi-hyphenate talent Jessica Alba welcomed a coterie of famous friends to a candle-lit dinner in celebration of her Honest Beauty brand's latest campaign, #LetsBeHonest. And while the mix of Moroccan-inspired décor, mint and cucumber-infused vodka cocktails, and, of course, wide range of beauty products on display were unforgettable, it's what happened prior to the party's kickoff that we can't get over.

Hours before guests arrived at the dinner, Alba and InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield glammed up inside the glorious Peninsula Beverly Hills. "Jessica and I basically had a mini slumber party at a suite before the event. She ordered Champagne, we had a toast, got our makeup done, and had girl talk," Barfield said of the duo's time spent together. With the help of Alba's hair and makeup team, the two chatted about all things Honest Beauty and prepared for the celebratory evening. "So many stars stamp their name on products they don't really use, but Jessica really uses her stuff—that was refreshing," Barfield added.

RELATED: Go Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded #LetsBeHonest Dinner

Scroll down to see the instant BFFs get ready and splash on Alba's covetable Honest Beauty finds.