Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Starter Home Can Be Yours for Just $12,000 per Month

Jessica Alba is something of a real estate tycoon these days, but when she first struck fame on Dark Angel back in 2002, this was the 2,286-square-foot Beverly Hills pad the actress called home.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom estate isn’t too shabby for a starter home—in fact, it’s quite the find. According to Trulia, Alba purchased the L.A. property for 1.1 million, but it’s now yours to rent for $12,000/month. You heard that right, $12,000 is all that stands between you and early aughts Jessica Alba. BONUS: If you want a real-life tour, you might just book yourself a meeting with the Honest Company founder's father, Mark Alba (he’s the real estate agent!).

In addition the bragging rights that come with renting Alba’s former home, the three-story palace also grants its resident some super sweet amenities: a spiral staircase, pool table, flat screen TV (IN. THE. BATHROOM.) Plus, safety is a guarantee—the home is located in a super secure gated community.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Starter Home

For a closer look at Alba's home, scroll through the photos below.