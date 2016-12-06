Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Starter Home Can Be Yours for Just $12,000 per Month

Isabel Jones
Dec 05, 2016

Jessica Alba is something of a real estate tycoon these days, but when she first struck fame on Dark Angel back in 2002, this was the 2,286-square-foot Beverly Hills pad the actress called home.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom estate isn’t too shabby for a starter home—in fact, it’s quite the find. According to Trulia, Alba purchased the L.A. property for 1.1 million, but it’s now yours to rent for $12,000/month. You heard that right, $12,000 is all that stands between you and early aughts Jessica Alba. BONUS: If you want a real-life tour, you might just book yourself a meeting with the Honest Company founder's father, Mark Alba (he’s the real estate agent!). 

In addition the bragging rights that come with renting Alba’s former home, the three-story palace also grants its resident some super sweet amenities: a spiral staircase, pool table, flat screen TV (IN. THE. BATHROOM.) Plus, safety is a guarantee—the home is located in a super secure gated community.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Starter Home

 

For a closer look at Alba's home, scroll through the photos below. 

LIVING AREA

Alba's living room is all kinds of California cool. How much do you want a Matcha latte after looking at that green couch?

KITCHEN

This pristine, marble-lined kitchen area has plenty of counter space for an impromptu baking venture. 

Bedroom

This sleek black-and-white bedroom is the ideal crash pad for last-minute guests. We might rethink the framed zebra print though—that could be weird to wake up to. 

BATHROOM

The adjoining bathroom is luxurious as can be with a full tub and a TV you can check in with mid-soak. 

BEDROOM

Alba's sunny bedroom includes a set of welcoming arm chairs and modern decor. 

THE EXTERIOR

Treat guests to a roomy garage and parking area.

TERRACE

Let the cares of the bustling city drift away as you peer out from a faraway perch. 

