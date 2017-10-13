Jessica Alba Shares Her 3 Super Easy Daily Health Hacks 

Jessica Alba wants you to get up, move around, and get healthy. She’s starring in ATTN:’s latest weekly Facebook Watch video series called Health Hacks with Jessica Alba, where the actress walks viewers through various, simple ways to live healthier.

The series’ cheeky edge (aimed at attracting a more millennial audience) was part of the draw for Alba to get involved in the series.

“I love that they (ATTN: co-founders Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno) have their finger on the pulse when it comes to pop culture and speaking to millennials in a way that’s relevant and easy to digest,” Alba said when InStyle caught up with her over the phone to talk all things health. “I sort of live this. So that's why I think Matthew and Jarrett came to me because I'm always looking for little hacks that could accumulatively make my life better.”

So far, Alba’s covered topics ranging from how to cure a hangover to pregnancy health and nutrition (view below)—an apropos topic for the soon-to-be mom of three.

“It couldn’t have been more timely,” said Alba. “I think addressing the misconception of ‘eating for two,’ finding out how many calories you actually need when you're pregnant, and just making sure you fill up on the right stuff before you indulge are important topics we cover.”

Eating While Pregnant Jessica Alba dishes on her own pregnancy cravings and how to get the nutrition you need while pregnant. Posted by Health Hacks on Thursday, September 14, 2017

You could say the series is a success. Her latest video on how to prepare the perfect work lunch, which launched just a few hours ago, already has more 6,000 views at last count—well on its way to garnering millions of views like her most popular segment on portion sizes in America.

We asked Alba for her top three health hacks to incorporate into our daily lives. Read on below for her advice, and catch the whole series on Facebook Watch, here.

1. Wash Your Hands

“Doing something as simple as that, washing your hands with soap and water, is a big one.”

2. Take the Stairs

“You’re basically killing yourself if you’re just sitting down at a desk all day staring at a computer for 10 hours.”

3. Drink Water

“Drinking water throughout the day forces you to go to the bathroom, which forces you to actually get up and move, which is really beneficial.”

For more of Alba's tips, watch her video on work lunches below: