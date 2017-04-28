Jessica Alba Is 36! See the Mom-of-Two's Hottest Bikini Moments

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Olivia Bahou
Apr 28, 2017 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday, Jessica Alba! The Honest Company co-founder turns 36 today. While we loved her in films like Fantastic Four and Little Fockers, there’s one role that takes center stage: mom.

Alba has two adorable little girls, 8-year-old Honor and 5-year-old Haven, with hubby Cash Warren, and between sun-filled girls' trips and fun family vacations, this mom-of-two proves time and time again that she can rock a swimsuit like no other.

RELATED: Get That Body: Jessica Alba

 

In honor of her special day, keep scrolling to see her 14 hottest bikini moments.

1 of 15 Flight Risk/AKM-GSI

Exploring Honolulu

Alba hit the beach in a pineapple-print Tory Burch bikini (shop a similar look here) and a matching cover-up. 

Advertisement
2 of 15 FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

On a Hawaiian Getaway

Alba soaked up the rays on a summertime trip to Lahaina, Hawaii. Looking flawless (as always) the mother of two took to the ocean in a plum-colored string bikini (shop a similar look here).

3 of 15 HiFly/Scylla/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

On a girl's trip in Hawaii

The actress showed off her enviable beach body when she hit the sea and sand wearing a multicolor bikini that showed off all her best assets.

Advertisement
4 of 15 AKM-GSI

On spring break in Hawaii

The star flaunted her fit figure in a black Eres bandeau bikini with matching bottoms ($370, net-a-porter.com) and a Ganni printed kimono while on vacation with her husband and daughters.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Splash News

On a family getaway

While in Hawaii with her family for spring break, Alba hit the water in a blue two-piece suit and oversize sunnies.

Advertisement
6 of 15 FameFlynet

On vacation in Cancun

The busy mom took a break from work to stroll the Cancun beaches in a white Marysia swimsuit.

Advertisement
7 of 15 FameFlyNet Pictures

On a Carribean vacation

Alba continued her spring break adventures in a navy blue bikini on vacation in the Carribean with her family.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Ramey Photo

In St. Barts

The star showed off her toned physique in a striped bikini and fedora hat while vacationing in St. Barts with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Advertisement
9 of 15 AKM-GSI

In Cabo San Lucas

The mother-of-two wore a skimpy black-and-white printed bikini while relaxing in the sand with her husband and daughters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Advertisement
10 of 15 AKM-GSI

On vacation in Mexico

Alba changed into another bikini for another day in Cabo, this time a black, white, and beige colorblock number that showed off her enviable physique.

Advertisement
11 of 15 FameFlynet

On a sunny beach day

Alba coordinated her swimwear in a light blue top and complementary orange bottoms.

Advertisement
12 of 15 FameFlynet

On a Mexican getaway

Alba's washboard abs soaked up the sun in Cabo in a orange printed suit.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Pacific Coast News

In St. Barts

Another day, another sexy suit! On her vacation in St. Barts, Alba embraced the sun's rays in a leopard-print bikini.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Pacific Coast News

On a trip to the Caribbean

Alba enjoyed the ocean in St. Barts in a pink chevron string bikini.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Pacific Coast News

On a sunny getaway

The actress relaxed in St. Barts wearing a deep violet bandeau top and printed string bottoms.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!